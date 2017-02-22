Montenegro’s Djukanovic accuses Russia of trying to destabilise the Balkans

Former Prime Minister of Montenegro Milo Djukanovic.

Dan Alexe By Dan Alexe Contributing Editor, New Europe
Published 12:23 February 22, 2017
Updated 12:23 February 22, 2017

Milo Djukanovic, Montenegro's former prime minister, has accused Russia of “destructive” politics in the Balkans following what the country says was a failed attempt to overthrow its pro-Western government.

"A new, puppet government would only serve the interest of Moscow, which wants to send a message to Europe and NATO that they cannot expand in the Balkans without its consent," said Djukanovic, who brought the country to the threshold of NATO membership.

Djukanovic, who stepped dow...

