Montenegro prosecutor targets opposition leaders four months after alleged coup

Montenegro’s special prosecutor has moved against two senior opposition leaders accusing them that they are involved in an alleged plot against the government supported by Russia. Prosecutor Milivoje Katnic has asked the national assembly to lift the immunity of Andrija Mandic and Milan Knezevic. If his request will be approved, then the two could be detained and eventually put on trial.

As reported be Associated Press an assembly commission would examine the case on Monday before the parliament vote.

The government alleges that some 20 people participated in a plot which planned to assassinate the prime minister, take over power and prevent Montenegro from joining NATO; allegations which they categorically deny, instead questioning the legitimacy of the coup and calling the elections rigged.

Following arrests in October 2016, Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said that the people arrested in his country following an alleged coup d’etat in Montenegro have nothing to do with politicians in either country, but had connections to a third country.

“We have undeniable evidence that certain individuals, and they are certainly not those arrested down there, have been following movements of the Montenegrin prime minister and informing other people about them,” Reuters quoted Vucic as saying at the time, continuing to say that “We could not find evidence of involvement by Serbian or Montenegrin politicians.”

The prosecutor’s involvement comes after nearly four months of political instability in the country, raising questions of political motivation as the opposition parties have been boycotting parliament citing irregularities in the electoral process in recent elections. The country is at a critical juncture as the government veers towards NATO membership. The latest opinion poll in December 2016 showed that 39.7% of respondents were against NATO membership, and 39.5% were in support.

Andrija Mandić is the President of the ethnic Serb political party, the New Serb Democracy, founded in 2009. Milan Knezevic is the leader of the Democratic People’s Party, founded in 2015 after a split in the Socialist People’s party.

The two parties are key figures in the Democratic Front, which holds 18 out of 81 seats in the Parliament.

Mandic and Knezevic oppose to NATO membership. Recently they have demanded a referendum on the issue.

The Democratic Front is expected to rally outside the national assembly on Wednesday in support of the two leaders.