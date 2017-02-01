Montenegro nears NATO in political crisis needing solution

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Montenegro is closer than ever to NATO membership and is since 2010 an official candidate country en route to becoming a member of the European Union, but political clashes, electoral tactics, and civil unrest have sunk the country into an unacknowledged political crisis.

The country has since 1991 been ruled by the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) and Milo Đukanović, which has seen a Presidential election in 2013 and a Parliamentary election in 2016 take place under questionable circumstances. The Economist described the 2013 Presidential election, saying it came “ in the wake of the leak … of a tape-recording of Mr Djukanovic and leaders of his party, in which they can be heard apparently discussing how to fix the presidential poll by misusing state money, giving people jobs in exchange for votes.” A parliamentary inquiry proved inconclusive.

In the early hours of October 16, 2016, the day of the latest Parliamentary elections, security forces carried out a highly publicised operation to foil an alleged coup d’etat against the Government, including the assassination of the Prime Minister. Authorities in Montenegro arrested 20 Serbian and Montenegrin citizens and accused them of planning armed attacks on state institutions.

A virtual state of emergency was imposed, and the most popular social media messaging services in the country (Viber and Whatsapp) were blocked by authorities for the duration of the day.

The chief special prosecutor of the country said it was Russian nationalists behind the alleged coup attempt in Montenegro that included plans to assassinate the pro-Western prime minister because of his government’s bid to join NATO. But Montenegrin opposition parties have accused Đukanović and his allies of fabricating the plot to extend his grip on power over the small Adriatic republic.

On election day, the race was very tight, and for the first time in over two decades, it seemed plausible that the DPS party could lose. But Đukanović’s party achieved a majority by a slim margin and remained in power, with the opposition questioning the effects of the operation against the alleged coup and the communications, and media blackout.

The current government has a parliamentary majority of 42 seats to 39. With dissatisfaction over the circumstances of the election, and claiming electoral fraud, the opposition has engaged in an ongoing boycott of the Parliament, with 39 seats remaining empty.

With NATO membership nearing, an admission into the organisation being voted on and accepted in a half-empty empty national parliament is both undesirable and unprecedented.

The European Commissioner for Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, Johannes Hahn, who is respected by both sides of the aisle, visited Montenegro on 8 December. Hahn met the then newly elected Prime Minister of Montenegro, Dusko Markovic, and leaders of all opposition parties represented in the new Parliament.

Last week, Markovic visited the European Union capital of Brussels and received mixed feedback. Speaking to the press, EU Council President Donald Tusk said that he “encouraged the Prime Minister to enter to a dialogue with the opposition [and] to clarify questions that remain on the so-called coup attempt”.

Commenting, Markovic described the elections as “The best-organised elections so far in Montenegro” and conveyed the “readiness of the government to enter dialogue so that the opposition comes back to parliament”. However, despite the reassuring statement, there have not been any advances to dialogue as of yet.