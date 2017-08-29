‘Monster Foxes’ bred in Finland

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The Finnish animal rights group Oikeutta eläimille (Animal Justice) has released the findings of an undercover investigation from five fur farms showing overweight blue foxes. The group discovered caged foxes weighing five times more than would they normally weigh in the wild.

According to Oikeutta eläimille, in the wild, female blue foxes weigh about 3.5kg, but the fox they photographed at the farm was estimated to weigh more than 19kg.

In an interview with YLE, Steven Frostdahl of the Finnish Fur Breeders’ Association said the foxes’ lush, luxurious coats in the pictures were due to the animals having been selected for breeding and that the animals had likely since been put onto a so-called breeding diet and lost weight.

Animal welfare legislation in Finland states that breeding that causes suffering is forbidden.

In a separate report, the International Business Times quoted Claire Bass, executive director of Humane Society International, as saying: “Just when you thought the fur industry couldn’t get any more unethical, it hits a shocking new low with foxes bred so large that these poor beautiful creatures can hardly move, or in some cases even see”.

The Humane Society International is now urging the UK to fully ban the sale and importing of fox fur from overseas and has launched an online petition asking the government to “make Britain fur-free”.

The petition adds: “The unnecessary suffering of animals for fur fashion is deplorable, whether the animal involved is a cat, a dog or a seal, whose fur is already banned from UK trade by EU regulations, or a coyote, a fox or a raccoon dog, whose fur is currently still allowed.”