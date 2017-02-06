Moldova’s pro-Russian president in Brussels, asking to scrap Association agreement with EU

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The new Moldovan president, Igor Dodon, is in Brussels for meetings with EU and NATO officials, where he will have to explain his pro-Russia policy.

It is Dodon’s only second visit abroad, his first trip having been to meet Putin in Moscow, where he said that if a new parliament due to be elected in 2018 decided to terminate Moldova’s 2014 Association Agreement with the European Union, he would “certainly” support that policy.

Dodon said that Moldova had not benefited “in the slightest” from its European-integration policies of recent years and that a majority of Moldovans now supported integration into the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union.

Dodon said he will work to secure for Moldova observer status in the economic union, which currently includes five former Soviet republics, a topic that he discussed during a recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the European Commission, Moldovan exports to the EU grew by 21 % between 2013 and 2015.

Dodon was elected in November with just over 50 % of the vote after calling in his campaign for a referendum on Moldova’s relationship with the EU, which came at the expense of ties with Russia. No referendum has yet been announced.

Moscow imposed retaliatory trade restrictions on Moldovan farming exports in response to Chisinau’s signing of an association agreement with the EU in 2014. Dodon’s vow to improve relations with the country’s former Soviet master found favor with many Moldovans who have been hit financially by Russia’s bans and a broader economic downturn.

Dodon’s win and move away from the EU reflects a loss of trust in pro-European leaders in Moldova and Russia’s increasingly assertive influence over ex-Soviet states.

Dodon’s promise to side with Russia over the EU is in direct conflict with the stance of Moldova’s current government and his stance on the issue has been mixed since taking office.

He has called for early parliamentary elections this year to force out the government, but also said the president “should be neither pro-European nor pro-Russian”.

The Moldovan president also said he opposed an agreement signed in December with NATO to open a NATO liaison office in Chisinau. Dodon said that when he meets with NATO officials he will ask if the transatlantic alliance is willing to sign a statement acknowledging Moldova’s neutrality.

Moldova participates in NATO’s Partnership for Peace program and contributes troops to the alliance’s policing mission in Kosovo.