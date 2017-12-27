Moldova’s new Nato office sparks controversy

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

A Nato liaison office, which was opened in Moldova earlier in December – after a two-year delay, has polarised society. It has also sparked debate about the future of this country, which is sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine.

“The office should have been opened in 2015,” Moldovan political analyst Mihai Popsoi told Euronews. “But due to political instability and then because of some long technical delay, it was only inaugurated in December 2017. This prompted speculation that the government was not really inclined to open the office.”

Recent public opinion polls showed rather low support for Moldova’s membership in Nato, with only 15.9% responders in favour of the idea. Due to this, Moldovan politicians avoided public discussions regarding building closer ties with Nato.

“At the same time, pro-Russian parties have long speculated on the matter,” explained Popsoi. “Sowing fear and anxiety about Moldova’s relations with Nato, even as Moldova’s cooperation with Alliance has benefited the country in many ways. The pro-Russian Party of Socialists has been the most vocal opponent of the Nato Liaison Office, staging numerous protests, but former Socialist leader and now President Igor Dodon failed to preclude the opening of the office.”

According to Igor Munteanu, who chairs IDIS, a think tank active in the field of good governance and decentralisation, the opening of the office is a positive step in strengthening Moldova’s good partnership with Nato.

“Many of us, Moldovan citizens, believe that we will benefit more from strengthening ties with the Alliance than from isolating ourselves,” he said. “Moldova has an excellent basis for boosting its bilateral relations with Nato, which allows the country to hold several forms of cooperative engagement with the Alliance, military exchanges as well as popular diplomacy, decontamination projects, training and other educational activities.”

According to Andrey Devyatkov, a research fellow of the Institute of Economics, Russian Academy of Sciences, Nato’s main goal is to further strengthen its borders in the context of the confrontation with Russia, which is unfolding primarily in eastern Europe. “Therefore, it is not a coincidence that Nato announced about a special program to improve the military potential of Moldova (as well as Georgia and Jordan) in September 2014 when the entire West was shocked by the events in Ukraine,” he said.

“The second reason of increasing the Nato presence in Moldova is a possibility (even hypothetical one) of a conflagration of the Transnistrian conflict,” added Devyatkov. “Alliance is concerned about the general unpredictability of the processes taking place in the region that arises not only and not that much because of Moscow, but because of the rhetoric and actions of Kyiv, Chisinau and Bucharest trying to use the current situation in the region to gradually push Russia out from Transnistria and Moldova as a whole.”