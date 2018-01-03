Moldova president reject’s court ruling to suspend his powers

EPA-EFE/ALEXEI DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL
Click for full view

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) welcomes Moldovan President Igor Dodon (R) during an informal Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit in Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, 26 December 2017.

Author
NEOnline | TB By NEOnline | TB
Read Next

Published 09:46 January 3, 2018
Updated 09:46 January 3, 2018

Moldova president reject’s court ruling to suspend his powers

By NEOnline | TB
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

Moldova’s constitutional court decided to suspend the President Igor Dodon’s powers. But the president rejected the ruling.

As reported by the Reuters news agency, Dodon had earlier blocked the government’s choice of new ministers in a reshuffle. This is why the ruling coalition appealed to the constitutional court.

“The court once again confirmed its image of an obedient political instrument, not a constitutional body. This is a shameful and regrettable fall for a state that claims to be democratic,” Dodon said in a Facebook post.

“As for my position, I decided not to give in. It’s better that than to spend years explaining why some or other of the compromised ministers were appointed to the post.”

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+