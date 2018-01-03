Moldova president reject’s court ruling to suspend his powers

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Moldova’s constitutional court decided to suspend the President Igor Dodon’s powers. But the president rejected the ruling.

As reported by the Reuters news agency, Dodon had earlier blocked the government’s choice of new ministers in a reshuffle. This is why the ruling coalition appealed to the constitutional court.

“The court once again confirmed its image of an obedient political instrument, not a constitutional body. This is a shameful and regrettable fall for a state that claims to be democratic,” Dodon said in a Facebook post.

“As for my position, I decided not to give in. It’s better that than to spend years explaining why some or other of the compromised ministers were appointed to the post.”