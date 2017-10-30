Mogherini urged to do more to counter Russian propaganda

Eight European Union member states signed a joint letter asking High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, to beef up the fight against Russian propaganda, especially in the Western Balkans. The letter, which was reportedly sent last week, was signed by the foreign ministries of Croatia, the Czech Republic, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Sweden and the United Kingdom. Previously a “fake news” campaign targeted the French and Austrian pr...
This story is part of New Europe's Premium content.
|To Read the Full Story, Subscribe or Sign In from the ↑ Top of the Page ↑