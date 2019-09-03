The European Union’s foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini held a phone call on 2 September with the United Nations high commissioner for refugees Filippo Grandi.

Mogherini expressed her concerns about the humanitarian and refugee crisis in Venezuela and the region, and praised the work of host countries. They agreed that there is a need to mobilise additional financial and political support. The EU has so far mobilized €127 million for actions in the region.

They also spoke about the situation of Syrian refugees, as well as the situation in Libya, where the EU and the UNHCR are cooperating to assist refugees. Through these efforts, over 4.000 persons in need of international protection have been evacuated and 48.000 migrants have been assisted to return voluntarily from Libya to their country of origin since beginning of 2017.