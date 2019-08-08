After India’s decision to revoke the autonomy of its restive state of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has announced it will downgrade diplomatic relations and suspend bilateral trade with India.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, spoke on 8 August by telephone with the foreign ministers of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and of Pakistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

In both calls, she underlined the importance of avoiding an escalation of tensions in Kashmir and in the region and enhanced the need for dialogue between India and Pakistan through diplomatic channels.