Mogherini names 24 new EU Ambassadors

EPA / PETER SCHNEIDER
The flag of the European Union hangs on the building of the new European Union embassy in Bern, Switzerland, Sunday, April 1, 2007.

Author
Irene Kostaki By Irene Kostaki Journalist, New Europe
Published 01:53 July 21, 2018
Updated 01:53 July 21, 2018

The EU’s Foreign Policy chief Federica Mogherini on July 20 announced  24 new EU delegation heads who the head of the European Union’s External Action Service (EEAS).

Balkans

Luigi Soreca

Luigi Soreca – nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to Albania. He is currently serving as Director for Security in DG HOME, European Commission.

Southern Africa

Jan Sadec – the former Swedish Ambassador to Ethiopia and Djibouti, has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to Botswana.

Central Africa

Screen Shot 2018-07-20 at 3.45.33 PM

Bertrand Soret – Head of the EU Delegation to Chad. He is currently serving as Head of the Political, Press and Information Section in the EU Delegation to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Raul Mateus Paula

Raul Mateus Paula –  Nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to the Republic of Congo. He is currently serving as Head of the EU Delegation to Niger.

Sinead Walsh (left)

Sinead Walsh (left)

Sinead Walsh – Currently serving as Deputy Director Multilateral Unit, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Ireland. She has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to South Sudan.

North Africa

Alan Bugeja (right)

Alan Bugeja (right)

Alan Bugeja has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to Libya.  He is former Ambassador, Representative of Malta to the European Union Political and Security Committee.

Southeast Africa

Sandra Paesen

Sandra Paesen is the new nominee to head the EU Delegation to Malawi. She is currently serving as Head of the Political, Press and Information Section in the EU Delegation to Uganda.

Antonio Sanchez-Benedito

Antonio Sanchez-Benedito has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to Mozambique. He is currently serving as Head of the EU Delegation to Madagascar and Comoros.

Giovanni Di Girolamo

Giovanni Di Girolamo earned a nomination to head the EU Delegation to Madagascar. He is currently serving as Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to Nicaragua and Chargé d’Affaires a.i. to Panama.

Timo Olkkonen (left)

Timo Olkkonen (left)

Timo Olkkonen – Head of the EU Delegation to Zimbabwe. He is currently serving as Ambassador of Finland to Zambia, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

West Africa

Josep Coll I Carbo

Josep Coll I Carbo has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to the Republic of Guinea.  He is former Head of EU Delegations to Benin and Cape Verde.

Jobst Von Kirchmann

Jobst Von Kirchmann has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to Ivory Coast. He is currently serving as Head of Unit Southern Africa and Indian Ocean in DG DEVCO, European Commission.

Denisa-Elena Ionete

Denisa-Elena Ionete has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to Niger. She is currently serving as Head of the EU Delegation to Chad.

Irene Mingasson

Irene Mingasson has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to Senegal. She is currently serving as Head of Unit for Regional Cooperation in the Southern Neighbourhood in DG NEAR, European Commission.

Diana Acconcia

Diana Acconcia has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to Ghana. She is currently serving as Head of Unit for Economic Partnership Agreements and relations with Africa, Caribbean and Pacific in DG TRADE, European Commission.

Northern America

Stavros Lambrinidis

Stavros Lambrinidis has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to the United States of America. He is currently serving as EU Special Representative for Human Rights.

Asia

Nicolas Chapuis

Nicolas Chapuis has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to China. He is former Ambassador of France to Canada.

Patricia Flor

Patricia Flor has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to Japan. She is currently serving as Ambassador, Director General for International Order, UN and Arms Control in the German Foreign Office and is a former EU Special Representative for Central Asia.

Central Asia

epa06618089 Deputy head of the European Union Delegation to Russia Sven-Olov Carlsson walks near the Russian Foreign Ministry building in Moscow, Russia, 21 March 2018, after a Russian Foreign Ministry's briefing on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia poisoning case for foreign diplomats. British Prime Minister Theresa May ordered the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats, who left Britain on 20 March, in retaliation for the poisoning of the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal aged 66 and his daughter Yulia, aged 33, who were found suffering from extreme exposure to a rare nerve agent in Salisbury southern England, on 04 March 2018. Skripal and his daughter Yulia remain in a 'very serious' condition. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Deputy head of the European Union Delegation to Russia Sven-Olov Carlsson walks near the Russian Foreign Ministry building in Moscow, Russia, 21 March 2018,  EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Sven-Olov Carlsson has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan.  He is currently serving as Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to Russia.

Eduard Auer

Eduard Auer – To oversee the EU Delegation to Kyrgyzstan.  He is currently serving as Head of the EEAS Western Balkans Division.

Marilyn Josefson

Marilyn Josefson has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to Tajikistan. She is currently serving as Deputy Ambassador of Sweden to the European Union Political and Security Committee.

Institutions

Meglena Kuneva

Meglena Kuneva – Chair of the EU Delegation to the Council of Europe (Strasbourg). She is a former Minister of Education and Science, Deputy Prime Minister of Bulgaria for European Policies and a former EU Commissioner.

Walter Stevens

Walter Stevens – Head of the EU Delegation to the United Nations (Geneva). He is currently serving as Permanent Chair of the European Union Political and Security Committee.

Eurasia

Carl Hartzell – Head of the EU Delegation to Georgia. He is currently serving as Senior Foreign Policy Adviser in the Cabinet of the President of the European Council.

