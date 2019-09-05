The European Union’s foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini met on 5 September with the President of Moldova, Igor Dodon, to discuss the latest developments in the country, as well as regional issues.

During the meeting, Mogherini underlined the Union’s expectations for Moldovan authorities to implement key reforms, such as the reform of justice, fight against corruption and depoliticising of institutions. She appreciated the commitment of the government and the President to address the reforms and challenges ahead.

Following the peaceful transition of power in early summer, the EU released budget support payments and is currently assessing the fulfilment of conditions for macro financial assistance.