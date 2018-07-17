Mogherini hopes Trump and Putin reach arms control agreement

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The High Representative for Foreign Policy of the European Union Federica Mogherini, said on Monday after the summit between US President Donald J. Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, that she hoped that the two can come to an agreement on arms control following the meeting.

“It would be a concrete, positive and extremely useful result for the rest of the world,” if the two reach an (arms control) agreement, said Mogherini during a press conference at the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

In response to Trump’s inflammatory statements where he called long-time ally the European Union “a foe”, Mogherini said that the bloc “considers the United States a friend” and that fact “does not change from based on which administration is in office” in Washington.

On migration, Mogherini also spoke about the ongoing migrant crisis and underlined that those who are rescued from the waters of the Mediterranean cannot be sent back to Libya and slammed plans by Italy’s Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who wants to force the migrants that have been found during search and rescue operations at sea to return their country of origin.

“Any decision regarding the fact that Libyan ports are unsafe is for the European Court of Human Rights to decide as it is a purely legal assessment where there is no political decision to be made,” said Mogherini, adding that the decision is in the hands of an independent court.