Mogherini: “We don’t agree with the executive order signed by Trump”

Mogherini: “The EU will not stop anyone who is entitled to our international protection, that will continue to be our position.”

“Europe has a duty to be clear with the US, especially when it comes to issues of our common fundamental values,” said the High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini, speaking at the plenary of the European Parliament in Brussels during a special debate on Trump’s immigration policy and travel ban.

“We disagree with the executive order [U.S. president Donald] Trump issued on January 27, as many do in the U.S.”, added Mogherini, appearing “worried about the trends emerging in American society”.

Nevertheless, the EU’s foreign affairs chief appeared “happy and relieved” thanks to the clarification of the new U.S. administration that the ban does not apply to EU citizens with dual citizenship, however stating that “this does not change the final EU assessment of the executive order.”

“The EU will not stop anyone who is entitled to our international protection; that will continue to be our position,” added Mogherini, clarifying that no one may be deprived of their rights of reason of nationality, religion or origin. “We celebrate the fall of the walls and building bridges.”

“I find it personally regrettable that the enforceable deed was issued on the Holocaust Day” noted Mogherini. “I call on the US President to observe well what is happening inside the country,” she said, concluding with a call towards the U.S. for international cooperation on migration and other global issues of common interest.