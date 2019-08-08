The European Union’s foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini visited the Maldives on 8 August for a bilateral visit.

Her visit follows the recent decision of the Council of the EU to revoke the framework for restrictive measures against the Maldives as a response to the peaceful and democratic parliamentary elections in April, and the improvement of the general political situation.

During the visit she met with the president of the Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, the foreign minister, Abdulla Shahid, and the defence minister, Mariya Didi. They reviewed existing bilateral cooperation programmes between the Maldives and the European Union and discussed global matters of mutual interest.

Both sides reiterated the importance of intensifying the ongoing cooperation between the Maldives and the European Union and confirmed the decision to enhance bilateral ties.