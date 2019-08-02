The European Union’s foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini visited Bangkok, Thailand, on 1-2 August, to co-chair the EU – Association of Southeast Asian Nations Post-Ministerial Conference and to represent the Union at the 26th ASEAN Regional Forum.

At this meeting, the EU and ASEAN agreed to upgrade their relations to a Strategic Partnership. Mogherini underlined the need for enhanced connectivity between Europe and Asia, the need to support the rules-based international order, and effective multilateralism.

She also held a number of bilateral meetings with top government officials in the margins of the ministerial, including with the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Thailand, and the Foreign Ministers of China, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Canada, Indonesia and New Zealand.