Mini EU-Africa summit on migration crisis management in Paris

Paris hosted a migrant summit between Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Libya’s internationally recognized unity government, Niger, Mali, and Chad on Monday afternoon.

Cash for disruption of migration flows

The main idea was to offer development aid to African countries in exchange for cooperation in stemming the flow of migrants, with a problematic emphasis on “economic migrants” as opposed to asylum seekers.

The mini summit took place at the highest level at the Elysee Palace, hosted by President Emmanuel Macron and the participation of Chancellor Angela Merkel, prime ministers Paolo Gentiloni and Mariano Rajoy, and the head of EU’s External Action Service Federica Mogherini.

African participants were presented with an envisaged “roadmap of action,” which set the basis for a broader negotiation. According to an Elysee official, the roadmap included ideas on fighting human trafficking and controlling the passage from Libya to Europe, France 24 reports.

According to ANSA, ideas for “ordering chaos” entailed a high-level security task force and engaging UNHCR and the International Organisation for Migration in setting up migration centers in Niger and Chad while improving conditions in Libyan ones.

In July, President Macron proposed the creation of hotspots in Africa where asylum applications can be processed before making the perilous crossing to EU. According to Reuters, the viability of such centers was questioned by European and African states on Monday. However, Chancellor Angela Merkel made a call for the coupling of the possibility for legal migration with stemming illegal migration, France 24 reports.

State of Play

According to the UN, 125,000 migrants have crossed the Mediterranean in the first half of 2017, while an estimated 2,400 have died en route. However, in recent weeks arrivals via Libya have plummeted by around 50%. The reasons are not entirely clear, but it is speculated that the work of the Libyan coastguard and tougher border controls in transit countries have disrupted the flow.

Italy has in recent weeks introduced an NGO code of conduct for agencies aiding reception as well as search and rescue operations. The Italian code has been endorsed by the EU but has not been signed by Doctors Without Borders and Germany’s Sea-Watch agencies. According to ANSA, one of the objectives of the mini-summit is to secure the endorsement of all participants for the code of conduct.