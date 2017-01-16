A million people coded during Europe Code Week

It was back in 2013 when young advisors to the Digital Agenda proposed EU Code Week. As anyone can create and build things with code – just as we do with stones, bricks, clay and wood, the EU wanted to make young people aware of what one can do simply by learning a coding language.
Mmore people to learn computational thinking and understand how computers work. Teachers, engineers, business, schools, non-profit organisations cometogether to offer more coding opportunities for people of all age groups.
The European Commission announced on Monday that EU Code Week 2017 would extend over two weeks from 7-22 October, in order to get more young programming enthusiasts to participate.
Andrus Ansip, Vice-President for the Digital Single Market stressed that “confidence and creativity in using digital technologies are essential for everyone in Europe to participate fully in our digital society. Moreover, basic coding skills will most likely become indispensable for the future jobs.”