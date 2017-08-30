Militias in Libya paid to stop migrants

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Under a deal backed by Italy, Libya’s struggling government in Tripoli has paid militias implicated in trafficking to now prevent migrants from crossing the Mediterranean to Europe, one reason for a dramatic drop in the traffic, militia and security officials told The Associated Press.

The policy has raised an outcry among some in the Libyan security forces and activists dealing with migrants, who warn that it enriches militias, enabling them to buy more weapons and become more powerful. In the country’s chaos, the militias can at any time go back to trafficking or turn against the government, they say.

As reported by The Associated Press, the deal further cements the real power of militias, which since the fall of dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011 have undermined Libya’s successive governments, including the current one of Fayez Serraj, which is internationally recognised but weak.

European support for the deal would also be startling. The European Union has given tens of millions of euros to Serraj’s government to help it stop migrants. Mainly, the money is earmarked for beefing up Libya’s coast guard, reinforcing its southern border and improving conditions for migrants in detention centres. Funds can also be used to develop alternative employment for those involved in trafficking — though enlisting them against migrants would be a significant stretch of that mandate.

The past two months have seen an exponential drop in crossings, a welcome sign for EU leaders desperate to stem the flow of migrants.

But the drop also appears to be in large part due to the deals struck with the two most powerful militias in the western Libyan city of Sabratha, the biggest launching point for the mainly African migrants making the dangerous voyage across the Mediterranean. The militias, one known as “Al-Ammu” and the other as Brigade 48, are headed by two brothers from the area’s large al-Dabashi family.

At least five security officials and activists based in Sabratha said the militiamen were known to be behind smuggling of migrants.

Bashir Ibrahim, the spokesman for al-Ammu militia, said that a month ago the two forces reached a “verbal” agreement with the Italian government and Serraj’s government to combat trafficking. He said the al-Ammu militia, made up around 400 to 500 fighters, is affiliated with Serraj’s Defence Ministry while Brigade 48 falls under the interior ministry.

Since then, the militias have stopped migrant boats from leaving the shores around Sabratha and have told smugglers to end their work. In return, the militias receive equipment, boats and salaries, Ibrahim said.

Meanwhile, as reported by The Associated Press, militias often operate under the umbrella of security forces but remain independent, keep their loyalties to their own commanders, have their own funds and weapons and sometimes flip sides.

The security officials and activists in Sabratha interviewed by the AP said Italy struck the deal directly with the militias and that Italian officials had met with militia leaders.

Several weeks ago, Italians met with members of the al-Ammu militia in Sabratha and came to a deal to stop smugglers, said Abdel-Salam Helal Mohammed, a general director of the interior ministry force tasked with combatting smuggling, known as the Department of Combating Illegal Migration.

A senior security official and a police officer, both in Sabratha, also said Italy directly set up the arrangement with the militias.

“Yesterday’s traffickers are today’s anti-trafficking force,” said the security official, warning that the militias will build up their weaponry with the aid. “When the honeymoon is over between them and the Italians, we will be facing a more dangerous situation.”