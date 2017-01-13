Migration: UΝ refugee agency slams Greece

EPA / STRATIS BALASKAS
Refugees walk in the snow at the Moria refugees camp on Lesvos Island, Greece, 09 January 2017.

Published 20:04 January 13, 2017
Updated 20:11 January 13, 2017

UNHCR’s rental scheme is coming to an end, while the European Commission is looking for a new solution to avoid jeopardising Greece’s migrant hosting capacity, as relocation catches up

By Irene Kostaki
Journalist, New Europe

After a week of freezing cold temperatures on the Greek islands and the mainland, the country finds the UN refugee agency using strong words to describe Greece’s response to the migration crisis. UNHCR even claimed that Syrian refugees in Greece are so desperate they have decided to return to Turkey voluntarily to escape the deplorable conditions and, that families are doing better in Turkey. This is according to one UN official who spoke to New Europe in Brussels.

UNHCR has received €175m ...

