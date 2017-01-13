Migration: UΝ refugee agency slams Greece

After a week of freezing cold temperatures on the Greek islands and the mainland, the country finds the UN refugee agency using strong words to describe Greece’s response to the migration crisis. UNHCR even claimed that Syrian refugees in Greece are so desperate they have decided to return to Turkey voluntarily to escape the deplorable conditions and, that families are doing better in Turkey. This is according to one UN official who spoke to New Europe in Brussels.

