More migrants voluntarily leave Germany

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

As many as 55,000 migrants voluntarily left Germany this year, which is more than twice the number deported, according to data from the Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) that were published in the local daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

Albanians reportedly formed the largest group (15,000). The numbers from Serbia, Iraq and Kosovo totalled about 5,000 each.

As reported by the BBC, Germany deported 25,000 migrants in 2016. Those arriving from the Western Balkans generally have no right to stay in Germany.

The BAMF says increasing numbers of asylum seekers are also returning voluntarily to Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan.

Last year 890,000 asylum seekers reached Germany – a record influx.

Those who returned to Afghanistan voluntarily this year totalled more than 3,200 (about 10 times more than went back there in 2015). Earlier this month, 34 Afghans were deported after their asylum claims were rejected.

According to the BBC, the German government has pledged to step up the rate of migrant returns, amid widespread criticism of German Chancellor Angela Merkel‘s liberal immigration policy.

Since the European Union does not have an agreed list of “safe” countries of origin – member states make their own decisions about individuals.

The German daily SZ also reported that the “start-up” cash for a family of five, if they decide to leave before their asylum claim is rejected, can be €4,200. That is in addition to the basic financial support that most migrants get from the International Organization for Migration (IOM).