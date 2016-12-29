When Mexico meets Trump

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The Mexican government is keen to keep the agenda open during its upcoming meeting with the next United States administration after Donald Trump is inaugurated on January 20. The aim is to discuss a wide range of issues, including trade, border security, illegal migration and the heroine epidemic.

As reported by the International Business Times, the goal for the Mexican government is to have a bargaining chip when the two nations meet to map out a future relationship.

Trump has stroked uncertainty in the bordering countries’ stable relationship, promising to build a wall along the US-Mexico border and claiming Mexico sends its drug smugglers, rapists and criminals.

One Mexican government official told the Reuters news agency that if Mexico maintains an open-mind when listening to the president-elect’s concerns, Mexico could further bolster its own economic interests.

“It can’t just be about one issue, as that would put us at a disadvantage,” Mexican Congressman Victor Giorgana told Reuters.

When it comes to Trump’s wall, the Mexican government has already vowed to take no part in funding or constructing the border security pledge that became synonymous with the president-elect’s successful presidential campaign.