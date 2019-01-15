Merkel won’t provide extra assurances to May ahead of Brexit vote

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will not offer further assurances to British Prime Minister Theresa May ahead of Tuesday’s vote in the House of Commons on the withdrawal agreement of the UK from the EU.

According to Merkel’s spokesperson, the German Chancellor has not offered any concessions to May regarding Brexit.

Merkel “has given no assurances beyond those that were discussed by the European Council in December and what is set out in the letter from [European Commission President] Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council President] Donald Tusk,” said the spokesperson.

The Sun newspaper cites a senior British government official claiming Merkel had agreed “a blood-letting moment” was essential in the Brexit process before further talks could take place.

“Merkel believes there is more the EU can do once the vote is over as no-deal would be a disaster for everyone, and they agreed to talk after it,” according to the official quoted in The Sun.

In the same tone, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas while holding discussions on the sidelines of the Strasbourg plenary of the European Parliament, said “there could be further talks” if the Withdrawal Agreement brought to British MPs is voted down.

“The agreement stands as it is,” reiterated Maas. “If there were a better solution, it would already have been put forward”.