Merkel warns Trump against protectionism

Warning against protectionist tendencies of United States President-elect Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel stressed the need to “move forward together”.

Addressing reporters at a meeting of her CDU party, Merkel said: “My profound conviction is that there are more advantages… to moving forward together than when everyone resolves their problems for themselves. I am truly convinced of this.”

As reported by the Agence France-Presse (AFP), when Merkel was asked if she believed “protectionist tendencies” by Trump could pose a threat, she recalled the example of the 2008 global financial crisis that “came from the United States”.

“As heads of state and government (of the G20), we said: ‘We must resolve the problem facing us together,’” said Merkel, who is seeking a fourth term in elections to be held in September.

“And the response to overcome that financial crisis was not a response based on closing oneself off, but a response which called for cooperation, for common rules, for regulation of financial markets,” she added.

“I think this way worked, and naturally we are going to seek dialogue with the new American president,” who will be inaugurated on January 20.

During his election campaign, Trump threatened to take protectionist measures against Chinese and Mexican imports. He also celebrated a decision by US motor giant Ford not to build a new plant in Mexico.

In related news, Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s international broadcaster, reported that Trump’s protectionist rhetoric has unnerved business in Germany – the US’ most important trading partner.

Meanwhile, Merkel underscored the importance of the G20 industrial powers group, which will meet in Hamburg, Germany, in July.