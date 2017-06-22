Merkel wants Brexit talks in good spirit but with focus on EU-27

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

German Chancellor Angela Merkel hopes for Brexit talks “in good spirit”, shifting the focus to the future of EU-27.

“Of course we will hold talks that are speedy. We will have intensive talks. We will do all we can, as has happened until now, to keep the EU 27 countries together,” Merkel told reporters ahead of Thursday’s European Council in Brussels.

“For me, the future of the EU27 take precedence over the talks of Britain’s exit,” she said. “We want to have talks that take place in a good spirit and good faith and we know that later we will want to work with Great Britain, but the clear focus must be on the future for the EU 27 so that we have results for the better,” added the German chancellor.

“We’ll do everything we can to make sure these changes are felt among the people, both in terms of job growth and security,” said Merkel adding that this European Summit is taking place a time when all member states are experiencing economic growth.

Security, terror, economy and concrete developments in defense

According to the German chancellor, top issues on the agenda of this European Summit are security, terror and the economy.“ Merkel also hoped for “concrete developments, especially when it comes to defense.”

It was only some minutes before Merkel’s arrival that the French president Emmanuel Macron said that France “is working hand in hand with Germany”. Upon her arrival, Merkel said that she was looking forward to working with Macron. “Creativity and new ideas from both France and Germany” will benefit the EU-27 according to the German chancellor.

“We need more momentum. Europe is not a leader yet in that realm, and we need to be,” said Merkel congratulating the Maltese presidency that will hand over to Estonia at the end of the month.