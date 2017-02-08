Merkel talks EU in Warsaw

EPA/BARTLOMIEJ ZBOROWSKI
Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo (R) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) during a press conference after their meeting at the Chancellery of the Prime Minister in Warsaw, Poland, 07 February 2017.

Author
Beata Stur By Beata Stur
Published 09:58 February 8, 2017
Updated 09:58 February 8, 2017

Arriving in Warsaw on February 7 to discuss European Union reforms, German Chancellor Angela Merkel issued veiled criticism of Poland's democratic record.

While Poland is lobbying for an overhaul of the EU's fundamental rulebook, its treaty, to return some power to member states, the Reuters news agency notes that some diplomats see Warsaw’s eurosceptics feeling increasingly isolated, according to the Reuters news agency.

“There may ... be some ideas that go in the direction of treaty chan...

