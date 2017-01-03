Merkel to skip Davos again

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will not attend the annual gathering of political leaders, CEOs and celebrities in the Swiss Alps this year.

Her spokesman told the Reuters news agency she had decided not to attend for a second straight year the World Economic Forum in Davos. This year’s conference runs from January 17-20 under the banner “Responsive and Responsible Leadership”. Donald Trump‘s inauguration coincides with the last day of the conference.

“It’s true that a Davos trip was being considered, but we never confirmed it, so this is not a cancellation,” the spokesman said.

According to Reuters, it is the first time Merkel has missed Davos two years in a row since taking office over 11 years ago and her absence may come as a disappointment to the organisers because her reputation as a steady, principled leader fits well with the theme of this year’s conference.

But after the Brexit vote in Britain and the election of Trump were attributed to rising public anger with the political establishment and globalisation, leaders may be more reluctant than usual to travel to a conference at a plush ski resort that has become synonymous with the global elite.

One European official suggested that the prospect of having to address questions about Trump days before he enters the White House might also have dissuaded Merkel, whose politics is at odds with the president-elect on a broad range of issues, from immigration and trade, to Russia and climate change.

During the US election campaign, Trump described Merkel’s refugee policies as “insane”.