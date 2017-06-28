Merkel shifts on gay marriage

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

A vote to legalise gay marriage in Germany will be held this week – just three months before the general elections. Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) are pushing for a vote, capitalising on a surprise shift from conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“I hope our colleagues in the conservatives will cooperate,” SPD leader Martin Schulz said on June 27, raising the pressure on his conservative partners, who want a vote after the election.

At an event hosted by women’s magazine “Brigitte” on June 26, Merkel said: “I would like to lead the discussion more into a situation where it is a question of conscience rather than something I push through with a majority vote”.

As reported by the Reuters news agency, the issue became a hot election topic after Merkel’s three potential coalition partners, including her current SPD partners, made it a condition for sharing power, effectively forcing the conservative chancellor’s hand.

Merkel has previously argued against same-sex marriage. And the move could antagonise some in her traditionally Catholic conservative bloc, some of whom oppose any change.

In a separate report, Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s international broadcaster, noted that the Lesbians and Gays in the Union (LSU), an association within the CDU and CSU parties, has for years been calling for marriage equality for gay and lesbian people.

Despite pledges to fight discrimination and consider marriage equality for all, Germany’s current CDU and Social Democratic Party (SPD) ruling coalition has also done little. A few instances of administrative discrimination have been done away with, but no fundamental changes have ever been made.

The decision also came as a surprise to the CDU’s smaller Bavarian sister party, the CSU. Gerda Hasselfeldt, who chairs the national committee of the CSU, has been a liaison between the CDU and CSU for the last six-and-a-half years. When asked why it has taken so long for this topic to be purposefully discussed in Germany, she told DW: “Because we discuss topics much more exhaustively here, rather than simply orienting ourselves on the topic of the day.”

She also said German politicians are much more oriented towards their bases, adding, “that is especially true of the Union parties”. That is why the Union invests much more time and effort into fundamentally discussing the topic, making sure that all sides of the argument get the feeling that their concerns are being taken seriously. She said it is a tedious process, but one that has been productive.