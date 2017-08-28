Merkel on refugee distribution and EU solidarity

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called on European Union member states to show solidarity in taking in refugees.

In an interview published on August 27, German Chancellor Angela Merkel defended her decision two years ago to provide refuge to those fleeing from warfare in Syria and other countries.

“I would take all the important decisions of 2015 the same way again,” she told Germany’s Welt am Sonntag newspaper, saying they had been necessary to “avert a humanitarian catastrophe”.

However, as reported by Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s international broadcaster, Merkel also admitted that EU law at the time had been inadequate for dealing with the enormous refugee influx that ensued. She also criticised the Dublin Regulation on refugees, which requires those seeking asylum to register in the first EU state they enter.

The regulation means that EU countries on the Mediterranean are forced to take in the overwhelming majority of migrants, most of whom come via the sea route.

“It is unacceptable that Greece and Italy should have to carry the burden alone only because they have the geographical location that they do and the refugees land in them,” she told the Welt am Sonntag.

Instead, refugees should be distributed among the EU member states in solidarity, she said.

Merkel, however, also called for harsher measures to be taken against asylum seekers if it was discovered that they had gone on holiday in their countries of origin, as recent reports have suggested.

“Taking holidays in the country in which you are being persecuted is not on,” Merkel said, adding that if it did happen, it could be a reason to re-examine any decision to grant asylum to those involved.