German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) attend the UN Humanitarian Summit in Istanbul, Turkey, 23 May 2016.

Published 10:01 February 2, 2017
Updated 19:54 February 2, 2017

Merkel on a mission to Ankara

By Beata Stur

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is scheduled to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara today February 2. It will be Merkel’s first visit to Turkey since the failed military coup on July 15 last year.

Since the coup, Erdogan has been targeting anyone suspected of involvement in the attempted coup. Tens of thousands of opposition politicians, journalists, public prosecutors and ordinary citizens have been arrested. Critical media have been closed down. The Kurdish opposition...

