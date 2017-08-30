Merkel on migrants, ahead of elections

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s annual summer press conference on August 29 sounded a lot like a pre-election campaign rally.

As reported by Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s international broadcaster, Merkel began by addressing the topic that is perhaps her Achilles’ heel, migration. She said that she had met with the leaders of France, Italy, Spain and several North African states to talk about how they could prevent human trafficking and stem the flow of migrants across the Mediterranean.

Merkel added that the leaders had agreed upon a “common fight against the Mediterranean route” along the lines of the pact to control migration between the European Union and Turkey. But she didn’t provide any details.

Asked whether in her heart of hearts she was a chancellor who welcomed refugees or sought to block the flow of migrants to Europe, Merkel said that the wave of refugees in 2015 was a humanitarian “exception” that had required immediate action, and not the basis of a long-term strategy. And she criticised Germany’s EU partners for not pulling their weight.

“Europe hasn’t done its homework,” Merkel said. “We still don’t have a fair system of distribution [of refugees]. We still have a lot to do in this regard. We have to combat the reasons for people fleeing. We need agreements with various African countries. This proceeds from the same spirit as our emergency humanitarian assistance.”

On the subject of Turkey, Merkel brought up the German citizens Berlin feels are being unfairly detained in the country. She once again called for their release and said that it was “unfortunately necessary” to take measures in response, including issuing warnings to people traveling to Turkey.

“We want better relations but that goes hand in hand with respect for the rule of law, and we don’t see that in Turkey at the moment,” Merkel said. “That also has an effect on our economic relations.”