Merkel may have found a Bavarian appeasement formula

As the campaign for the German legislative elections kicks-off, the German right moves its pieces in position for a complex chess game

Angela Merkel and her Bavarian staunch critic Horst Seehofer may have opened a window to a political compromise on migration on Thursday.

The ruling Christian Democrats (CDU) have been campaigning and ruling for over half a century with their Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU). The CSU has a tradition of being to the right of the CDU, in principle if not in substance, so as to affirm their “sovereignty.” But, now the CSU has drawn a sharp red line seeking to tame the Chancellor’s trademark policy of evaluating asylum applications on their merit rather than setting a fixed quota objective.

The idea that emerged on Thursday was a “flexible target” of asylum seekers that Germany could set and adjust, if necessary. The proposal emerged from CSU lawmaker Stephan Mayer and CDU lawmaker Armin Schuster, who in a joint letter to their respective leaders proposed a “breathing benchmark.” The proposal does not entail a single number, but the idea of a number fluctuating in accordance with the overall humanitarian situation. Now that both Merkel and Seehofer have a so-called “golden bridge” they can also talk numbers, which are after all flexible.

The agreement appears critical for the forthcoming elections of September 2017, given the surge of the far-right, anti-immigration, anti-Islam, and Eurosceptic AfD. The CSU’s loyalty to the Christian Democrats is strong, but its survival instincts when addressing a quintessentially conservative constituency may be stronger.

Alas, if CSU is brought back on board, in spirit, the CDU may have achieved a deal of wider significance, regimenting the right of the movement behind the longest serving German Chancellor, possibly without significant losses in the center.