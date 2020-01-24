German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Turkey where she held talks with the country’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on a number of issues, ranging from Libya to Syria to migrants.

The two leaders cut the blue ribbon on a new Turkish-German University in Istanbul, where Merkel praised the cooperation between the two countries: “The Turkish-German University is an exceptional example of cooperation, a symbol of the partnership between two countries”, she said.

“I hope that the Turkish-German University becomes a symbol of the Turkish-German friendship, just like the German High School has been for one-and-a-half centuries. We will continue to give all kinds of support to the Turkish-German University”, Erdogan added.

During the inauguration, Erdogan reminded that the countries who attended the Berlin peace negotiations should not favour warlord Khalifa Haftar, who left the meeting without signing a ceasefire deal, adding that:”if calm is not established as soon as possible, the atmosphere of chaos in Libya will affect all the Mediterranean basin”. “We hope the international community will not make the mistakes it made in Syria,” he warned.

Both leaders are expected to discuss Turkey-EU relations. Ahead of Merkel’s visit, the country’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has accused the EU of failing to provide the financial aid agreed in the refugee deal between the two sides.

Under the deal, Turkey has promised to stop the flow of migrants travelling to the EU, which in return has promised to reexamine membership talks for Turkey’s EU accession.