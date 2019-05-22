Merkel heavily lobbied to take over Tusk’s job

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

In the aftermath of a recent summit in Sibiu, Romania, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been heavily lobbied by some EU leaders to replace European Council President Donald Tusk, according to three individuals who spoke on the condition of anonymity and who added that the former had rejected their overtures.

Merkel has been Germany’s chancellor since 2005, but her decision not to seek another term in office has left open the possibility that she may turn to European politics once she steps down in 2022. Merkel, however, has vowed to retire from public life despite calls from across the EU that she should now turn her attention to Brussels/

Her party’s new leader, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, has not polled well after she was given the nod by Merkel to lead the Christian Democrats through the next decade. There have been calls for Kramp-Karrenbauer to step aside, but there are few indications that Merkel has changed her mind about retiring from politics.

The EU’s top jobs are not expected to be decided until a 20-21 June post-election summit where Europe’s leaders can decide on their own who will fill the bloc’s key positions by securing a super-majority.