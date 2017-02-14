MEPs vote on EU-Canada trade deal

EPA/FRANCOIS LENOIR / POOL
Canada's Prime Minister JustinTrudeau and European Council President Donald Tusk (R) at the EU-Canada summit during signing of the agreement on the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), a planned EU-Canada free trade agreement, in Brussels, Belgium, 30 October 2016.

Beata Stur By Beata Stur
Published 09:12 February 14, 2017
After more than five years of negotiations, the European Union’s trade deal with Canada has finally been tabled for a final vote by the European Parliament. If approved during the February 15 plenary, the deal could be provisionally applied as early as April.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is due to speak to MEPs on February 16, the day after the ratification vote.

Even though the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) with Canada passed comfortably in the lead interna...

