MEPs vote on EU-Canada trade deal

After more than five years of negotiations, the European Union’s trade deal with Canada has finally been tabled for a final vote by the European Parliament. If approved during the February 15 plenary, the deal could be provisionally applied as early as April.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is due to speak to MEPs on February 16, the day after the ratification vote.

Even though the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) with Canada passed comfortably in the lead interna...