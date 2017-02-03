MEPs vote for automatic cross-border recognition of adoptions

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European Parliament on February 2 passed a resolution for the creation of a European Certificate of Adoption to require all EU member states to recognise each other’s adoption certificates automatically.

According to a European Parliament press release, the resolution called on the European Commission to propose rules on automatic EU-wide recognition of “domestic” adoptions, in cases where the adopters and the adopted child are resident in the same country. While the Hague Convention requires automatic recognition of adoptions in all its signatory countries, including all EU member states, it applies only to cases in which the parents and the adopted child are from two different countries.

This is why MEPs suggested a European Certificate of Adoption – to speed up the automatic recognition of “domestic” adoption certificates EU-wide. They also called on the Commission to establish common minimum standards to be drawn up for adoption, not in the form of legislation but rather to define “best practice” guidelines.

Rapporteur Tadeusz Zwiefka, who is the vice-chairman of the European Peoples’ Party Group in the European Parliament, said: “Every adoption should be carried out in the best interests of the child, taking the specific circumstances of each case into account. As the adoption should give the child a loving, caring and stable environment, we call on the European Commission to take steps in the field of recognition of domestic adoption certificates, so that families with adopted kids have legal certainty when moving to another member state.”

“The automatic recognition of judgments already functions in the field of civil and commercial matters,” he added. “Adoption, however, is a different matter and there are still two cases in which the receiving Member State can refuse to recognise it – when it is manifestly contrary to the public policy, or if the court that issued the order did not have jurisdiction”

The resolution was passed by 533 votes to 41, with 72 abstentions. If the Commission does not agree to follow the European Parliament’s recommendations, it must state its reasons.