MEPs urge Russia to implement Minks agreements

The European Parliament’s Security and Defence Subcommittee on February 6 debated the worsening security situation in eastern Ukraine, where heavy fighting with pro-Russian rebels recently broke out in the government-controlled town of Avdiivka. Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, attended the debate.

According to a European Parliament press release, the MEPs urged Russia to stop testing the West’s reactions and to go on implementing the Minsk agreements.

“The ceasefire continues to be violated by Russia and its proxies in eastern Ukraine,” said Klympush-Tsintsadze, noting that a new escalation of violence by pro-Russian rebels against the Ukrainian controlled city of Avdiivka had resulted in the deaths of 15 Ukrainian solders and three civilians, with many more injured. She pointed out that Russian-backed militants had used tanks and heavy weapons, such as Grad multiple rocket launchers, which are prohibited by the Minsk agreements.

Avdiivka is on the verge of humanitarian crisis, as the fighting had resulted in electricity and heating supply cuts, and repairs had been hampered by pro-Russian rebels, she added.

Klympush-Tsintsadze also listed further actions to de-escalate the conflict: maintaining a durable ceasefire, withdrawing Russian troops from eastern Ukraine and ensuring that the OSCE could effectively monitor the 409km Ukraine/Russian border, which currently is out of Ukrainian control, so as to halt the flow of ammunition, troops and mercenaries into eastern Ukraine.

Some MEPs called on the EU to be more proactive and to start discussing the possibility of deploying an EU Common Security and Defence mission as well as delivering on its promises to grant Ukrainian citizens visa-free access without further delays, since Ukraine has met all of 144 visa liberalisation benchmarks.

Polish ECR MEP Anna Fotyga, who chaired the debate, called for a further debate with a resolution on the situation on Ukraine on the next plenary session in Strasbourg.

Other points on the agenda concerned the increase in Russia’s influence in South Caucasus and Russia’s national security strategy.