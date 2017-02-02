MEPs slam Romania’s decriminalisation decree

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European People’s Party (EPP) is alarmed at the latest step to decriminalise official misconduct, via emergency order, in Romania.

“I am alarmed at the latest moves of the Socialist Romanian government to weaken the judiciary by decriminalising the abuse of power, by emergency decree as well as by adoption of a draft law enabling the mass pardoning of prisoners. Adopting such a harmful decree in the middle of the night, even as people protest in the streets, contradicts any principles of democracy and transparency,” said EPP President Joseph Daul.

In a press release, the EPP warned that the judicial system in Romania will be weakened by these latest moves.

“The fight against corruption must continue,” said Daul. “A government that weakens the fight against corruption acts against the interest of its people. The EPP stands in solidarity with the people of Romania, with a judicial system which fulfils its mission and with all institutions and political forces which defend the rule of law.”

In turn, the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) also criticised the Romanian government’s executive order to decriminalise a series of corruption and abuse of office charges.

Romanian anti-corruption campaigner and ECR MEP Monica Macovei said: “It is shocking that the Romanian socialist government changed the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code in the middle of the night to keep their own party leader out of prison and many other high-level officials who are under investigation or trial. We will not allow the Romanian socialist government to turn the clock of the fight against corruption back 10 years”.

The new law could benefit Liviu Dragnea, chairman of PSD (Social Democratic Party) who was convicted to two years in jail for electoral fraud and is currently charged with a form of abuse of office, in a new case which is pending before the Criminal Court. Now, after this change, the second case is over.

“Romanians are tired of politicians coming to office just so they can help themselves and their political allies, at the expense of the people they are supposed to serve,” said Macovei. “The Romanian people will fight against this effort to subvert our anticorruption fight, and we ask the European Commission to start asking some serious questions about whether this ordinance is in keeping with the commitments that Romania has made to move forward, and not back, in the anticorruption fight.”