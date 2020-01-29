The European Parliament is set to approve the terms of UK’s official departure from the bloc, in a historic vote on Wednesday.

MEPs will debate on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, while the Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier and Nikolina Brnjac, Secretary for European Affairs of the Croatian State, will also participate in the debate with political group leaders to be held prior to the vote.

The vote on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) is mostly symbolic, as the Brexit deal is supported by the majority of MEPs and has already passed the first parliamentary test.

WAB’s ratification by the European Parliament comes two days before UK’s divorce from the EU, scheduled on Friday 31 January.

On Tuesday, Dominic Raab, UK’s Foreign Minister signed the Instrument of Ratification, which was deposited in Brussels on Wednesday morning by Tim Barrow, Permanent Representative of the United Kingdom to the European Union.

“Let’s look forward together as we chart a new independent, global future for Britain,” Raab tweeted on Tuesday.