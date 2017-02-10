MEPs on security and defence

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Constitutional Affairs committees passed a joint resolution on February 9.

According to a European Parliament press release, MEPs suggest treating the European Defence Agency as a sui generis EU institution, funded by the EU budget, and advocate establishing a “defence ministers” meeting format within the EU Council of Ministers.

Co-rapporteur Esteban González Pons (EPP, ES), on behalf of the Constitutional Affairs Committee said: “This ambitious and strategic report comes at an extremely opportune time, when achieving a common defence has become a priority. The challenges that the EU faces call for more cooperation and solidarity in security and defence, in order to promote peace and progress inside and outside Europe”.

Co-rapporteur Michael Gahler (EPP, DE), for the Foreign Affairs Committee, added: “In a time of external crises, the Lisbon Treaty offers us a huge potential for ameliorating our common security and defence policy and spending taxpayers’ money better. We urgently need to link up the isolated islands of military cooperation and start Permanent Structured Cooperation. We should also start funding the operational and personnel budgets for PESCO and the European Defence Agency out of the EU budget”.

The resolution was approved by 48 votes to 21, with 1 abstention. It underlines that developing an EU common defence policy depends, above all, on the political will of member states, as the Lisbon Treaty already provides a sufficient framework for building a truly common defence policy.

The resolution will be tabled for a vote in the European Parliament as a whole in March.