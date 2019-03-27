MEPs rethink copyright vote, blame buttons for errors

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European Parliament’s vote on 26 March concerning a landmark copyright law did not, according to the voting results, receive a unanimous endorsement from EU legislators, as the controversial bill was pushed through with only 348 votes in for and 274 against.

Voting on individual amendments was shot down with 317 votes against, 312 in favour, and 24 abstentions, a result that could easily have been different without the MEPs ‘correcting’ their mistakes after the vote had ended.

Corrections to the voting record of 10 MEPs votes who declared that they wanted to vote in favour instead of voting against or abstaining were found in the minutes published by the Strasbourg chamber. They include: Gerolf Annemans (BE, ENF), Johannes Cornelis van Baalen (NL, ALDE), Dita Charanzová (CZ, ALDE), Martina Dlabajová (CZ, ALDE), Antanas Guoga (LT, EPP), Eva Joly (FR, Greens/EFA), Jo Leinen (DE, S&D), Peter Lundgren (SE, ECR), Michèle Rivasi (FR, Greens/EFA) and Kristina Winberg (SE, ECR), the record shows. Marek Plura (PL, EPP) and Marita Ulvskog (SE, S&D) have changed their votes from in favour to against, while Daniel Buda (RO, EPP) chose to abstain.

As with every vote, the MEPs had time to alter their votes without erasing the first choice from the record. This change does not affect the outcome of the vote in the chamber otherwise the majority who supported the initial vote would have switched sides.

Many of those who opposed the copyright reform said that the ability granted but the European Parliament to change votes is a comfortable way out for MEPs as Tuesday’s vote was the most lobbied in the history of the institution.