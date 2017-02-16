MEPs resolute on Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European Parliament on February 15 adopted resolutions on Albania and Bosnia and Herzegovina, calling for legal safeguards in both countries.

The MEPs said Albania should step up the pace of judicial reform, as a key to starting EU accession negotiations. As regards Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), they stressed the need to overcome its ethnic and political divisions and remain united throughout the EU membership application evaluation process.

According to a European Parliament press release, rapporteur Knut Fleckenstein (S&D, DE) stressed the “constant progress” being made by Albania since 2014.

“The adoption of a wide-ranging judicial reform is a milestone on Albania’s path towards joining the EU and becoming a modern country. Less corruption, less organised crime is crucial for everyday life in Albania. However, we should not put off the decision on the start of accession negotiations again and again.”

Fleckenstein added that the judicial reform will allow Albania to increase the effectiveness of prosecutions, including at the highest level and it will allow a lasting destruction of criminal networks.

In their resolution, approved by 546 votes to 85, with 62 abstentions, the MEPs also stated their concern about corruption, the overall length of judicial proceedings and political interference in investigations and court cases.

For Bosnia and Herzegovina, which launched an official application to join the EU in February, rapporteur Cristian Dan Preda (EPP, RO) said: “Considerable progress has been achieved and we very much hope that the Commission will shortly be stating that BiH has won the status of a candidate country. We need to encourage the authorities to stay on track with the reforms decided upon in 2015, so that Bosnia and Herzegovina can become an effective, inclusive, democratic country based on rule of law”.

In the resolution on Bosnia and Herzegovina, which was adopted by 496 votes to 132 with 67 abstentions, MEPs urged BiH to keep up the momentum of reform and become an effective and functional state “based on rule of law, guaranteeing equality and democratic representation of all its constituent peoples and citizens”.