MEPs propose to “release Greece from the eurozone” at second review debate

European Commission remains positive, as more and more MEP use Grexit as part of their rhetoric

The European Parliament debated Greece’s troubled bailouts at the end of the late second review of the second bailout, as the member state walks its seventh year within the economic adjustment programme.

European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis looks forward to a fast and swift staff level agreement “provided that all parties work towards bridging remaining gaps.” Dombrovskis further assessed Greece’s attempts to implement several pieces of legislation on November and December 2016 in conjunction with the Commission’s positive winter economic forecast, released just yesterday.

In the end, Greece had to swallow a bitter pill from the Commission Vice President asking Greece to avoid backtracking on the remaining issues of the second review, such as privatisation and energy.

“There is no time to take our solutions under question but to help investments grow to Greece.” added Dombrovskis, thus concluding his initial remarks.

The Greek European People’s Party (EPP) MEP Manolis Kefalogiannis, suggested that the review conclusion delay was “an absolute catastrophe for the Greek economy.” He purposefully repeated the Greek Prime Minister’s statement from an interview last November.

“Uncertainty has led to a dramatic scenario,” added Kefalogiannis, adding that the Greek government is “allergic to privatisation, even to the ones that are agreed upon.”

Udo Bullman, German MEP of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D), suggested that his parliament group does not want in any way to repeat for Greece and Europe the situation of 2015.

“There are too many good efforts now,” he added on the seriousness of the situation .

European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR)’s Notis Marias accused the Commission and Vice President Dombrovskis on the negative effects of the taxing policy and the implementation of the bailout programme, claiming that it has transformed the country into “a huge cemetery.”

Sylvie Goulard of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), wondered why the country willfully remains at crisis management mode, even when the numbers from the Commission turned positive.

“We need to be asking if the IMF still has a place in the eurozone,” and if the answer is yes, “we then have to accept everything it brings. We can’t forget the responsibility of the Eurogroup,” concluded Goulard, mentioning Jeroen Dijsselbloem’s absence from the Chamber.

Dimitris Papadimoulis, Vice President and European United Left–Nordic Green Left (GUE-NGL) SyrizaMEP, endorsed the European Commission’s position, suggesting that “the IMF has been proven wrong again,” asking from his EPP and German colleagues to assist Greeks or “give way to IMF and [German finance minister Wolfgang] Schauble.

“All they do is generate uncertainty,” he added, asking from the IMF to accept the Commission’s winter forecast statistics and stop asking “absurd things”. “We need to have white smoke at 20 February. It is time for the creditors to respect their commitments.”

Sven Giegold, a German MEP of the Group of the Greens/European Free Alliance, endorsed the positive figures on Greece, but appeared worried: “I have this feeling that all this is borne at the cost of Greece,” he added. Giegold asked why everyone speaks like Greece is completely lost if things are heading in the right direction.

William Darmouth of Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy Group, expressed the opinion that the Eurozone will not let Greece leave in the form of “Hotel California” lyrics: “You can check out any time you like but you can never leave. You should not press down this crown of thorns to Greek people.”

“Grexit” on the menu

Even while the EPP’s Burkhard Balz was challenged by Papadimoulise EPP candidate’s Juncker Commission, Balz underlined the “political fighting” as Lagarde’s IMF is only expected to remain to the Greek programme with a haircut but “this does not sit well to Germany,” while “political observers expect election” in Greece.

“The Greek government has to provide some results,” persisted Balz at Papadimoulis “blue card” underlining that “in terms of taxation there is great inequality and this should be addressed.”

“Some other countries are using Greece at the debate,” added S&D’s Pervenche Beres. “If Germany wants Greece out of the Euro they have to debate this openly.”

ECR’s Hans-Olaf Henkel proposed an alternate solution for Greece to be competitive again: “I think it its time to do an offer to Greece – release them from Euro currency and release debt.”

GUE’s Nikos Chountis, declined to “accept” Henkel’s offer, suggesting that “an organised exit of the Eurozone” is a solution. “We do not wish to see a German Euro or a Greek Euro,” he concluded.

Greek S&D’s MEP Nikos Androulakis stayed away from all the Brexit talks, showing that apart from the numbers announced yesterday, youth unemployment persists and even if reforms are votes, “taxation is increasing” and the debt will go up to 275%. “The question is not about a political negotiation but for a realistic agreement. It is not to keep pushing problems under the carpet.”

But while Androulakis persisted in addressing the structural problems of Greece, Beatrix von Storch‘s rhetoric gained ground: “Let’s let Greece to come out of the Euro – let’s free Greece and Greeks from their debt.”