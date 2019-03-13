MEPs oppose Nord Stream-2 in European Parliament resolution

MEPs say project could reinforce the EU‘s dependence on Russian gas supplies and threaten the EU internal market.

While taking into consideration the EU’s current relations with Russia, the European Parliament on 12 March adopted a non-binding resolution by a 402 to 163 margin, with 89 abstentions, to oppose the Nord Stream-2 underwater natural gas pipeline that stretches from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea.

European parliamentarians have “reiterated their concerns that the Nord Stream-2 project could reinforce the EU‘s dependence on Russian gas supplies and threaten the EU’s internal market,” the resolution reads.

While the Parliament’s resolutions are only recommendatory, one paragraph in the declaration highlights the opposition to the project, which is being spearheaded by Russian gas monopoly Gazprom, as they are concerned that it would undermine the EU’s energy security.

Commenting on the resolution, EU Representative of Nord Stream-2, Sebastian Sass, said in a statement, “Irrespective of the political declarations, the implementation of Nord Stream-2 is governed by a binding legal framework that has also been shaped by the European Parliament. The legal framework consists of EU law, international conventions, and the national legislation of the countries along the planned route.”

He also took time to reiterate that all works for Nord Stream-2 are governed by valid permits from the competent authorities from all the EU countries along the route of the pipeline.

According to Sass, Nord Stream-2 complies with this binding legal framework. Sass argued that the non-binding political resolution on the state of EU-Russia relations by the European Parliament does not change the legal framework governing the implementation of pipeline.