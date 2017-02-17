MEPs debate Nicaragua

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European Parliament passed a resolution deploring the attacks and harassment suffered by members of human rights organisations and independent journalists from individuals, political forces and bodies linked to the state. They also debated the deteriorating situation with regards to human rights and democracy in Nicaragua.

MEP Renate Weber (Independent, Romania), ALDE Group’s coordinator on Latin American affairs, said: “The ALDE group has been denouncing from a long time the lack of separation of powers and the increased politicisation of the Nicaraguan Supreme Court. I am extremely concerned about the move to replace the liberal politician Eduardo Montealegre from the presidency of the Independent Liberal Party (PLI) last June, as well as the ruling to remove 28 PLI members of the National Assembly, both just before the elections that took place in November 2016. Nicaragua has become a single-party regime clearly undermining freedom of association, political competition and pluralism.”

ALDE MEP Dita Charanzová (ANO, Czech Republic), warned of the risk Nicaragua may become a new Venezuela.

“President Ortega has shown us his true colours and intentions time and time again. We cannot wait for more violations to occur before we react, or we will end up with another Venezuela in Central America. I call on the High Representative to start already considering measures to prevent the situation from deteriorating even more.”