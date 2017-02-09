MEPs to debate new extension of internal border checks

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European Parliament’s Civil Liberties Committee will question Council and Commission representatives on February 9 about the decision to prolong internal border checks in place in five countries in the Schengen passport-free area for another three months, until mid-May.

Following a proposal by the European Commission, the Council agreed that Austria, Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Norway should prolong “proportionate temporary border controls for a maximum period of three months” at a series of specified internal borders.

These measures were introduced for an initial period of six months in May 2016, in response to growing migratory flows, and have already been extended twice, despite the Commission’s assurance that the aim was to lift them by the end of 2016 at the latest.

According to a European Parliament press release, internal checks (under Article 29 of the Schengen Borders Code) may be reintroduced to prevent security threats, but only “as a last resort” and in exceptional circumstances, where the overall functioning of the Schengen area is at risk due to serious deficiencies in external border controls. These measures can be applied for up to six months and prolonged no more than three times, for a further period of up to six months, if the exceptional circumstances persist.