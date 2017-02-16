MEPs adopt report on competition policy

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The Annual Report on EU Competition policy of socialist MEP Tibor Szanyi, known as the Szanyi report, was adopted by a large majority (467 votes to 156, with 68 abstentions) in the European Parliament.

The report outlines several new proposals to the European Commission on many aspects of the competition policy, while it puts special emphasis on two issues. One is the social dimension of competition that can improve the everyday life of European citizens, consumers, workers and businesses. The other is tax justice, and the fight against tax evasion and fraud.

“We need a simple and transparent tax policy and regulation, and the illegal tax competition of Member States must be ended,” said Szanyi.

On the issue of public procurement procedures, which are susceptible to corruption, the report called for the creation of a special European Prosecutor office that would be a highly efficient tool to prevent fraud.