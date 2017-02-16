MEPs adopt report on competition policy

EPA/Attila Kovacs
Click for full view

Tibor Szanyi, the top candidate of the Hungarian Socialist Party, casts his vote in the European Parliamentary elections in Budapest, Hungary, 25 May 2014.

Author
Beata Stur By Beata Stur
Up Next
Published 12:08 February 16, 2017
Updated 12:08 February 16, 2017

MEPs adopt report on competition policy

By Beata Stur
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

The Annual Report on EU Competition policy of socialist MEP Tibor Szanyi, known as the Szanyi report, was adopted by a large majority (467 votes to 156, with 68 abstentions) in the European Parliament.

The report outlines several new proposals to the European Commission on many aspects of the competition policy, while it puts special emphasis on two issues. One is the social dimension of competition that can improve the everyday life of European citizens, consumers, workers and businesses. The other is tax justice, and the fight against tax evasion and fraud.

“We need a simple and transparent tax policy and regulation, and the illegal tax competition of Member States must be ended,” said Szanyi.

On the issue of public procurement procedures, which are susceptible to corruption, the report called for the creation of a special European Prosecutor office that would be a highly efficient tool to prevent fraud.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+
Load next: In counter to Trump, Trudeau says EU and Canada must lead the world economy