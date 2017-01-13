MEP moves from Five Star to Greens

EPA/JEROEN JUMELET
Monica Frassoni of Italy, Co-Chair of the European Green Party (EGP), speaks during the 24th Spring Congress of the European Green Party in Utrecht, The Netherlands, 20 May 2016.

Author
Beata Stur By Beata Stur
Published 09:16 January 13, 2017
Updated 09:16 January 13, 2017

By Beata Stur
The Greens – European Free Alliance group in the European Parliament welcomed Italian MEP Marco Affronte as a new independent member. The MEP comes from Beppe Grillo’s Five Star Movement.

Commenting on the decision, the Co-Chair of the European Green Party Monica Frassoni said: “On behalf of the European Green Party, I welcome Marco Affronte as a new member in the Greens-EFA group.

“We hope this step will deepen our fruitful cooperation, as our positions proved to be very close on several issues in the past two and a half years. We are convinced that the next months will be particularly relevant to ensuring a strong Green oriented action in Europe and Italy.”

