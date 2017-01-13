MEP moves from Five Star to Greens

The Greens – European Free Alliance group in the European Parliament welcomed Italian MEP Marco Affronte as a new independent member. The MEP comes from Beppe Grillo’s Five Star Movement.
Commenting on the decision, the Co-Chair of the European Green Party Monica Frassoni said: “On behalf of the European Green Party, I welcome Marco Affronte as a new member in the Greens-EFA group.
“We hope this step will deepen our fruitful cooperation, as our positions proved to be very close on several issues in the past two and a half years. We are convinced that the next months will be particularly relevant to ensuring a strong Green oriented action in Europe and Italy.”