Members of the Trump team fire themselves

President’s Trump nominations for Army Secretary and a key economic advisor are leaving his team two weeks after his inauguration.

Army veteran and high-speed trader Vincent Viola withdrew his name from the list of considerations for the Army Secretary post on Friday, The Military Times reported on Friday. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will now have to recommend another candidate.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is also resigning from the post of a 19-member business advisory group to Donald Trump, the New York Times reported last week. The President’s advisory group also includes SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Kalanick was forced to resign following the #DeleteUber campaign that followed his association with the Trump administration. Kalanick apparently wrote to his employees that working with President Trump should not be seen as an endorsement of his agenda.