MEDREG backs empowered energy regulator in Morocco

EU, Balkan and North Africa regulators aim for a Euro-Mediterranean market

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Mediterranean Energy Regulators said on October 30 that MEDREG joined the German Corporation for International Cooperation GmbH (GIZ) in discussing the evolution of the Moroccan energy market with the Moroccan Ministry of Energy, Mines, Water and Environment. MEDREG is the Association of Mediterranean Energy Regulators, which brings together 25 regulators from 21 countries, spanning the EU, the Balkans and North Africa.

In a conference in Rabat on October 30, Karim Choukri, Head of the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Department at the Moroccan Ministry of Energy, Mines, Water and Environment, recalled the structural and institutional reforms adopted by the country for the deployment of the RES market, addressing tariff,

interconnexion and access to network.

He reminded that these reforms have already attracted private investors and should enable, in the long term, the convergence towards a Euro-Mediterranean market.

Attended by officials of the Moroccan Energy Ministry and local energy stakeholders, the conference introduced the benefits of well-functioning markets towards sustainable policy goals, affordability and security of supply, MEDREG said, adding that the event preceded a two-day training on the basic principles of electricity regulation and the integration of Renewable Energy Sources (RES) in the grid.

Representatives from GIZ, MEDREG, the energy industry and academia shared their experience and touched upon market design, RES support instruments, consumer issues and regulators’ rules and tasks. MEDREG contributed to the event with two speakers. Presenting the methods used and lessons learned from

MEDREG’s shared experience, the Moroccan energy stakeholders have learned about how to monitor the quality of supply.

Presenting the characteristics that make a regulator successful in performing its tasks, MEDREG President Alexandre Santos from Portugal stated that MEDREG’s Good Regulatory Principles provide the key prerequisites for an independent, empowered and well-functioning regulator that carries out its mission in a transparent and accountable manner. “These principles can help regulators to self-assess how close or how far they are in respecting and applying them and to define what they wish to achieve in the future,” he said.